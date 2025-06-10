DWMD leads Eidul Adha waste management drive

LAHORE: This year’s Eid ul Adha marked the first major public sanitation campaign following the Government of Punjab’s strategic outsourcing of waste management operations across the province. The occasion served as an important test for the new operational model and its capacity to deliver large-scale, citizen-focused services. The results have been both encouraging and promising.

The leading contractor, Daewoo Waste Management Division (DWMD) has been at work in 22 Tehsils in Punjab which include diverse locations like Mandi Bahauddin, Lodhran, Jhang, Muzaffargarh and even far-flung areas like Karor Lal and Kot Chutta. The private contractors like Daewoo are working in collaboration with the local companies like DG Khan Waste Management Company (DWMC), Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC), Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC).

From pre-Eid preparations to swift post-Eid clean-up, operations were carried out systematically across all districts to ensure that cities and towns remained clean, safe, and hygienic throughout the festive period. This province-wide effort stands as one of Punjab’s most extensive Eid sanitation drives to date. District-level waste management companies, working alongside local authorities and contractors, delivered notable results across key cities and towns.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, 16,198 tons of waste was collected and 375,473 waste bags were distributed among citizens. The local teams successfully resolved 90 percent of registered complaints, ensuring timely response to public needs.

In Faisalabad, 37,768 tons of waste was removed from across the district. More than 2 million waste bags were distributed to the public, facilitating safe disposal of animal waste. The field teams maintained an excellent record of complaint resolution.

Multan reported the collection of 30,970 tons of waste. Nearly 1.85 million waste bags were distributed, with strong public cooperation throughout the operation. The teams addressed and resolved a large number of citizen complaints during the campaign.

In Gujranwala, 23,085 tons of waste was cleared, and 590,000 waste bags were distributed to support community-level waste management. Local teams worked actively to resolve citizen complaints and ensured smooth execution of field operations.

Across all districts, the operation included the setup of thousands of Urban Camps at UC level to distribute waste bags and provide information to the public. Significant quantities of lime, phenyl, and rose water were applied at Qurban Gahs, congregation points, waste sites, and public areas to maintain hygienic conditions. The campaign mobilized large field forces supported by additional vehicles and equipment to deliver an effective and citizen-focused operation. These district-level achievements reflect the strength of the collaborative framework established under the province-wide campaign. The roads, Qurban Gahs and other areas were washes with rosewater and phenyl after the sacrifice. The offal and remains of sacrificed animals were transported to dumpsite and were disposed of in environment-friendly manner.

The local private contractors worked in close coordination with the public bodies. Thus, the complaints were resolved efficaciously and waste was lifted timely. Political workers stayed in their constituencies and helped expedite the waste management services. The checks and balances in the system ensured that the local contractors leave no lapse and ensure 100% compliance.

Saira Afzal Tarar, Coordinator to the Chief Minister Punjab, personally visited the streets of Hafizabad during 3 days of Eid. She said, "I witnessed a remarkable cleanliness across the city. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister, the local government teams, Daewoo and the citizens of Hafizabad for their cooperation in making this project a success."

Praising the new model of public private partnership, Rana Muhammad Shahid Nadeem, CEO of DG Khan Waste Management Company, commented, “The partnership with the contractor enabled us to deliver an efficient and effective service to the citizens of DG Khan during this critical period.”

Days prior to Eid, speaking at a seminar, Member Punjab Assembly Hanif Pitafi said, “Owing to Maryam Nawaz’s Suthra Punjab initiative, the same level of waste management services are being provided by Daewoo in Dera Ghazi Khan that are being enjoyed the residents of Lahore.”

The local contractors too seemed content with the system, Khalid Majeed, President of Daewoo Waste Management Division, remarked, "This successful operation would not have been possible without the extensive support we received from the Government of Punjab, political representatives, city district governments, local influencers and general public. It was inspiring to see all stakeholders actively stepping into the field to ensure the success of this project. Their hands-on involvement truly made a difference.

“Daewoo’s performance during this year’s Eid ul Adha reflects its strong commitment to the vision of a cleaner Punjab. Moving forward, DWMD and its partners will continue to strengthen operational capacity, engage communities, and deliver year-round excellence in waste management.”

Sohail Anwar Malik, General Manager Operations Daewoo added, "This Eid ul Adha operation was a true test of our limits and capabilities, and I am proud to say we emerged successful. The credit for this achievement goes to the exceptional cooperation we received from the field teams, particularly our District and Tehsil Managers, as well as every single member of government teams who worked with unwavering dedication and provided us unflinching support."

The current public- private partnership model of Punjab is proving to be a success in various ways. The customized plans have been tailored for each Tehsil ensuring that services meet the need of the area. Moreover, the local private companies have come forward to provide services in waste management sector. This is not only a welcome development for economy but will also help develop a class of professionals as well as companies which will lead the future endeavours for waste management in particular and environment in general. The public too responded positively to the initiative, with active participation in cleanliness efforts across the province and strong community cooperation with local teams.

