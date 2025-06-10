CM hosts Eid Milan for diplomats, ministers & civil society leaders

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah warmly hosted an Eid Milan gathering, bringing together diplomats, provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Inspector General of Police, provincial secretaries, senior officials, civil society representatives, elected members from the Karachi division, and party workers to celebrate the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha.

The ceremony held at CM House also featured a special meeting between CM Murad Ali Shah and the consul generals from various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, the United States, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman, Russia, and others.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Father Mario, together with leaders from the Christian community and Parsi community leader Dinsha Bahram, highlighted interfaith harmony. Among the distinguished guests were prominent businessmen including Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Zubair Motiwala, Javed Bulwani, and Parsi community leader Dansha Bahram Avari.

CM Murad Ali Shah personally greeted each guest, extending Eid greetings and expressing his heartfelt wishes. The guests were treated to refreshments, sweets, and traditional Tikka Kebabs as a token of hospitality.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Murad Ali Shah emphasised the profound lessons of Eid-ul-Adha, describing it as a time of sacrifice, patience, and sincerity. He invoked the example of Prophet Ibrahim’s (A S) great sacrifice, reminding everyone that true devotion requires readiness to make sacrifices for the pleasure of Allah.

Shah called for collective efforts to promote peace, development, and prosperity across Sindh, reaffirming the Pakistan Peoples Party government’s commitment to the welfare of all segments of society. “Together, we are leading Sindh towards a brighter and better future,” he said.

The CM also highlighted the importance of public service, integrity, and dedication, urging everyone to uphold these values. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of party workers, describing them as the party’s greatest asset and strength.