KMEDA urges govt to revisit ‘unjustified’ taxes, duties

KARACHI: Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association (KMEDA) has presented key suggestions ahead of the budget 2025–26, urging for tax reforms on electronic items.

President of the KMEDA Minhaj Gulfam has put forward these proposals to the federal government. He urged the federal government to consider a substantial and immediate reduction in what he described as “unjustified taxes and customs duties” on mobile phones, laptops, computer parts, tablets, and other electronic products.

Gulfam highlighted that the current fiscal year’s high tax rates on electronic items have created serious challenges for the business community, as well as, for customers. “These excessive duties have disrupted imports and caused a significant rise in retail prices, placing a heavy burden on consumers.”

He said that these products are essential in the digital era, playing a crucial role in education, employment, freelancing, online business, and the overall vision of a “Digital Pakistan.” According to him, the existing tax regime is one of the main obstacles to growth in this sector. He asked the government review its tax policy in the upcoming budget and take meaningful steps to ease the financial pressure on both businesses and consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025