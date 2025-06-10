Heatwave alert for upper, central Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a heatwave alert for upper and central Sindh, warning of above-normal temperatures due to a high-pressure system developing in the upper atmosphere.

The heatwave is expected to persist until June 12, with daytime maximum temperatures forecasted to remain 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, particularly in the upper and central parts of the province.

In Karachi, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with hot, humid, and occasionally windy conditions. Minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

