AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

CM directs registration of non-registered restaurants, marriage halls

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: A decision has been made to immediately register unregistered restaurants and marriage halls in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to take prompt measures for the registration of all small and large restaurants as well as marriage halls across the province.

The Chief Minister while chairing a special meeting approved the decision for the registration of all restaurants and marriage halls across Punjab.

The Chief Minister rejected all proposals to enhance taxes. She directed the relevant institutions to expand the tax net instead of merely increasing the tax rate.

She asserted, “Increasing taxes to place unnecessary burden on the public will not be permitted and tolerated at any cost. The owners of restaurants and marriage halls who get themselves registered should not be punished while the tax evaders should not be allowed to go scot-free under any circumstance.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government does not want to place any sort of financial burden on the common man. She highlighted, “A person earning Rs200,000 pays tax regularly, while those earning millions do not pay any tax and wilfully indulge into tax evasion.”

She also directed the Punjab Revenue Authority, Mines & Minerals, and other government departments to explore new measures to generate as well as enhance revenue in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

marriage halls restaurants Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

CM directs registration of non-registered restaurants, marriage halls

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

US actions to hurt trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar govt borrowing slumps 69pc

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories