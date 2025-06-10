CM directs registration of non-registered restaurants, marriage halls

LAHORE: A decision has been made to immediately register unregistered restaurants and marriage halls in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to take prompt measures for the registration of all small and large restaurants as well as marriage halls across the province.

The Chief Minister while chairing a special meeting approved the decision for the registration of all restaurants and marriage halls across Punjab.

The Chief Minister rejected all proposals to enhance taxes. She directed the relevant institutions to expand the tax net instead of merely increasing the tax rate.

She asserted, “Increasing taxes to place unnecessary burden on the public will not be permitted and tolerated at any cost. The owners of restaurants and marriage halls who get themselves registered should not be punished while the tax evaders should not be allowed to go scot-free under any circumstance.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government does not want to place any sort of financial burden on the common man. She highlighted, “A person earning Rs200,000 pays tax regularly, while those earning millions do not pay any tax and wilfully indulge into tax evasion.”

She also directed the Punjab Revenue Authority, Mines & Minerals, and other government departments to explore new measures to generate as well as enhance revenue in the province.

