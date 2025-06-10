AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Eid-ul-Azha: CM appreciates district admin, ‘Suthra’ Punjab workers

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the social media platform X, lauded that the district administration especially workers of ‘Suthra’ Punjab have vigorously performed their duties with dedication and integrity during Eid-ul-Azha across Punjab.

She highlighted, “Animal waste was collected, streets, adjacent areas, ‘mohallas’ were cleaned and roads were washed with phenyl and rose water in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister commended the district administration and ‘Suthra’ Punjab workers for carrying out historic cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the eve of ‘World Brain Tumour Day’ said that brain tumour is a silent yet devastating disease. She said, “It is far more than a physical affliction; it is a profound challenge for both the patient and the medical consultant.

Brain tumour not only becomes a difficult trial for the patients but for their families as well. Timely diagnosis and treatment of brain tumour is the key to a safer and healthier life.”

She highlighted, “Raising public awareness about such silent diseases is the real strength and success. Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will serve as a beacon of hope for cancer and tumour patients. I pay tribute to all those who are making sincere strives in the treatment of brain tumours.”

Eid ul Azha Maryam Nawaz Sharif Suthra’ Punjab workers

