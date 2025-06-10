TDAP organises workshop on market analysis tools

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Women Entrepreneur Division, in collaboration with the Women Resource Centre and Incubators (WRCI), successfully organized a hands-on training workshop on ‘Market Analysis Tools – Trade Map’ on 30th May 2025 in Lahore.

This initiative is part of TDAP’s focused effort to strengthen the export readiness of women entrepreneurs by equipping them with practical tools to analyze global markets. The workshop centered around the International Trade Centre’s

(ITC) Trade Map, a key platform for market intelligence, competitor analysis, and strategic export planning.

Mahina Ghalib, Deputy Director, TDAP, facilitated the session and led an in-depth exploration of Harmonized System (HS) Codes, Trade Map functionalities, and data interpretation techniques.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025