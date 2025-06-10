Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful offered sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The process of sacrificing the animals continued on second and third days of Eid i.e. Sunday and Monday. After offering sacrifice of animals, the faithful distributed meat to their relatives and needy people. The faithful also visited graveyards to offer Fateha to their family members who left this world.

The civic bodies in cities and towns have made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha and to ensure cleanliness. The Lahore Waste Management Company under Suthra Punjab made elaborate arrangements for cleanliness. The top management of LWMC remained in the field to ensure cleanliness arrangements.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha. Elaborate security arrangements were made for the security of the faithful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025