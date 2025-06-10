AIRLINK 156.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.15%)
BOP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.12%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
FFL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.32%)
HUBC 138.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
MLCF 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (8.82%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.24%)
POWER 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.34%)
PRL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.54%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
SEARL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
BR100 13,055 Increased By 21.1 (0.16%)
BR30 38,067 Increased By 38.7 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,045 Increased By 404 (0.33%)
KSE30 36,895 Increased By 67.3 (0.18%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour

Muhammad Saleem Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 06:54am

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful offered sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The process of sacrificing the animals continued on second and third days of Eid i.e. Sunday and Monday. After offering sacrifice of animals, the faithful distributed meat to their relatives and needy people. The faithful also visited graveyards to offer Fateha to their family members who left this world.

The civic bodies in cities and towns have made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha and to ensure cleanliness. The Lahore Waste Management Company under Suthra Punjab made elaborate arrangements for cleanliness. The top management of LWMC remained in the field to ensure cleanliness arrangements.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha. Elaborate security arrangements were made for the security of the faithful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Eid ul Azha Eid ul Azha celebrations Eid 2025 Pakistan Eid ul Adha 2025

Comments

200 characters

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Pakistan Economic Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar: Pakistan govt borrowing slumps 69%

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories