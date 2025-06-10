KCCI appreciates Mayor Karachi, Sindh govt for cleanliness

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, has extended heartfelt appreciation to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and the Sindh Government for their commendable efforts in ensuring exemplary cleanliness across the city during Eid ul Azha by swiftly and effectively disposing of sacrificial animal offal and waste.

President KCCI stated, “The Karachi Chamber highly appreciates the proactive approach and well-coordinated sanitation operations carried out by Mayor Karachi and the relevant departments of the Sindh Government.

The timely clearance of offal and animal waste, despite the huge volume of sacrifices, has significantly contributed to maintaining public hygiene, protecting the environment, and ensuring the comfort of citizens throughout the Eid holidays.”

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani noted that in previous years, Karachi had witnessed serious challenges in waste disposal during Eid ul Azha, leading to health hazards, foul stench, and a deteriorated urban environment. “However, this year, the visible improvement in planning, execution, and monitoring of the sanitation drive is praiseworthy and deserves full recognition. The city remained clean, with no major complaints from any district, this is a first in many years,” he added.

