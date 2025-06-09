AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Decoding Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25: what the data tells us, in graphics

BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2025 Updated June 9, 2025 06:28pm

Pakistan government on Monday launched the Economic Survey for the financial year 2024-25.

The country missed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 3.6% in the outgoing fiscal year, posting a figure of 2.7%, revealed the Economic Survey 2024-25.

According to the provisional figures provided by the survey, Pakistan’s agriculture sector, industries and services sector registered subdued growth of 0.56%, 4.77% and 2.91%, respectively, during the outgoing fiscal year.

Key highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

In a bid to make complex economic data more accessible, Business Recorder has transformed this year’s Economic Survey into a series of impactful graphics taken from the survey report. From GDP growth trends to sector-wise performance, these visuals break down the key takeaways, offering a clear and engaging look at the numbers that shape the annual report on the country’s economic progress for the outgoing financial year:

