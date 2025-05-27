AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Mohsen Gilani elected new PFF president after six-year hiatus

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 04:47pm

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday elected Mohsen Gilani as its new president, ending a six-year administrative vacuum in the country’s top football body.

Gilani, a former FIFA Development Officer, secured a simple majority with 13 votes in the second round of polling, edging out Taha Alizai of Karachi United, who received 11 votes. He becomes the 17th president of the federation.

Meanwhile, the PFF also elected three vice-presidents, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi, Hafiz Zakaullah, and Dr Muhammad Ali.

The election marks a major turning point for the PFF, which had been under a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee since 2019 following prolonged internal disputes and organizational dysfunction.

President, executive body: NA body directs NC to complete election process in 2 months

Restoring a permanent leadership is seen as a critical step toward stabilizing football governance and reviving competitive activity in the country.

Gilani and his team face immediate challenges, including revitalizing domestic competitions, launching a long-delayed professional league, and enhancing the performance of national teams.

The timing is particularly crucial, with Pakistan currently involved in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

The election was initially scheduled for May 20 but was postponed due to logistical constraints and rescheduled for May 27 in Lahore.

According to a letter from Acting Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, the delay stemmed from difficulties in ensuring the attendance of international observers from FIFA and the AFC, whose presence was essential for the credibility of the process.

The successful completion of the election process now paves the way for the PFF to move forward with a renewed mandate and international backing.

