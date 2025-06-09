AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China May soybean imports hit record high of 13.92 million metric tons

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 11:32am

BEIJING: China soybean imports hit a record high of 13.92 million metric tons in May, customs data showed on Monday, more than double the volume imported in April, as customs clearance speeds returned to normal and the operating rate of crushing plants recovered.

Imports had plunged to a 10-year low of 6.08 million metric tons in April, as prolonged customs delays and late shipments from Brazil - caused by harvest slowdowns and logistical issues - disrupted the usual cargo flow.

Customs clearance speed has returned to around two weeks from 20-25 days, said Rosa Wang, an analyst from Shanghai-based agro-consultancy JCI.

“The operating rate of crushing plants has risen to over 50%, and soybean meal deliveries have also been good,” Wang said, adding that May’s import volume exceeded her expectation of 12 million to 12.5 million metric tons.

Imports in May were up 36.2% from 10.22 million metric tons in the same period last year, based on Reuters’ calculations from customs data.

Imports in the first five months of the year totalled 37.11 million tons, 0.7% lower than the year-ago period, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Most imports come from top producer Brazil, which typically ships the bulk of its soybean crop between March and June. Brazil exported 14.10 million tons of soybeans in May, up from 13.44 million tons in the same month last year, according to government data.

Chicago soybeans fall for second session on improved weather, demand worries

The country’s grain exporters association Anec forecast Brazil’s soybean exports will reach 12.55 million metric tons in June, down from 13.83 million tons in the same month last year.

In Argentina, the world’s third-largest producer, soybean yields continue to track higher than expected despite slower-than-usual harvesting due to heavy rainfall affecting multiple crops, the Rosario grains exchange said last week.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

China May soybean imports hit record high of 13.92 million metric tons

Govt to unveil Economic Survey 2024-25 today

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

India’s $80 billion coal-power boom is running short of water

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Oil prices hold gains ahead of US-China trade talks

Dollar steadies after rally, focus shifts to US-China trade talks

Asian shares climb, dollar eases ahead of US-China talks

Read more stories