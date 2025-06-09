AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US peers higher after resilient labour data

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 11:08am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, buoyed by an advance for US Treasury yields after resilient labour market data on Friday saw traders pare back bets for a near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.470% as of 0515 GMT.

The two-year JGB yield also added 1.5 bps to 0.775%, while the five-year yield climbed 2 bps to 1.030%.

That’s after 10-year Treasury yields jumped 11.5 bps on Friday as a rise in non-farm payrolls for May and gains for wages topped economist estimates.

Traders now see 63% odds of a Fed cut by September, down from 74% before the jobs data. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.18 yen to 139.17 yen. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

The 20-year JGB yield added 2.5 bps to 2.355%, and 30-year yield advanced 3.5 bps to 2.910%.

For those super-long bonds, yields remained a long way from last month’s peaks: a quarter-century high of 2.600% for 20-year JGBs and a record 3.185% for 30-year JGBs.

Investors shied away from the longest-dated securities amid growing angst about developed-nation deficits, including in Japan, which were later exacerbated by poor results at super-long JGB auctions.

However, a turning point for the market came when Japan’s finance ministry pledged to examine reduced issuance of super-long debt, according to Yunosuke Ikeda, chief macro strategist at Nomura.

Japan 30-year bond auction bid-to-cover ratio 2.92, lowest since December 2023

Now, in the event of a poor JGB auction, investors still buy the bonds in the belief that the finance ministry will pare issuance by even more.

“A kind of built-in stabilization system is at work,” Ikeda said.

“In that sense, we can say the worst period is over.”

Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields track US peers higher after resilient labour data

Govt to unveil Economic Survey 2024-25 today

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

India’s $80 billion coal-power boom is running short of water

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Oil prices hold gains ahead of US-China trade talks

Dollar steadies after rally, focus shifts to US-China trade talks

Asian shares climb, dollar eases ahead of US-China talks

Read more stories