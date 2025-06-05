AIRLINK 158.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.51%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.27%)
FLYNG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.44%)
OGDC 210.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.44 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (9.58%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 87.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 122,125 Increased By 326.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,977 Decreased By -7.1 (-0.02%)
Japan 30-year bond auction bid-to-cover ratio 2.92, lowest since December 2023

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 11:32am

TOKYO: Demand at a sale of 30-year Japanese government bond yields saw the lowest demand since December 2023 on Thursday.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand that gauges the number of bids against the amount of securities on offer, fell to 2.921 from 3.074 at the prior sale in May.

At the auction in December 2023, the ratio was 2.616. Japan’s Ministry of Finance announced the result of the 604.8 billion yen ($4.23 billion) sale at 0335 GMT.

Japanese government bond yields retreat after strong 10-year note auction

Another gauge of demand called the tail - the difference between the lowest bid and the average bid - was 0.49 yen, compared with 0.30 yen at last month’s auction.

A longer tail signals less demand.

Japanese government bonds

