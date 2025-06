KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher for a second straight session on Monday, supported by stronger rival Dalian oils, though weaker Chicago soyoil capped gains.

Palm rallies for fourth straight week despite output, stock worries

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia

Derivatives Exchange gained 23 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,940 ringgit ($930.34) a metric ton in early trade.