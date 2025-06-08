AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Business & Finance

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 07:10pm

The Power Division on Sunday said the news circulating on social media regarding a “ban on installing two electricity meters” was completely false, misleading, and “a malicious attempt to create unrest among the public”.

“It is clarified that a second electricity meter can still be obtained for any residential property under the prevailing laws. According to the NEPRA Consumer Services Manual 2021, any residential unit that consists of a separate portion, separate circuit, separate entrance, and separate kitchen is eligible for the installation of an additional meter,” spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement.

“Spreading and sharing such false news is a punishable offense under the PECA Act,” it added.

However, laws to prevent the misuse of electricity and the wrongful benefit of subsidies had existed before and were still fully in effect, the spokesperson clarified.

The Power Division requested the public not to pay attention to such false reports and to cooperate with electricity distribution companies for the proper and transparent use of electricity meters, so that “the rightful recipients receive their due in a timely and fair manner”.

nepra power sector Power Division electricity meters

