Jun 08, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be launched on Monday

BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 04:16pm

The government will launch the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 tomorrow (Monday) in the afternoon, a statement from the Ministry of Finance said Sunday.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will release the Economic Survey-2024-25 at a ceremony to be held in Islamabad at 2:30pm.

The government will then announce the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday.

The earlier dates for the Economic Survey 2024-25 and budget announcement for FY26 were June 1 and June 2, respectively.

However, the government extended the dates to June 6 and June 7.

