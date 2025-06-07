PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Muslim leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday exchanged Eid greetings with Muslim world leaders in separate telephonic conversations, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During a telephonic conversation with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the prime minister extended cordial Eid greetings to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, as well as to the brotherly people of Kuwait.

The two leaders prayed for peace and prosperity of the Ummah.

The prime minister thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for Kuwait’s strong and balanced position in support of peace and dialogue during the recent crisis between Pakistan and India. He emphasized that Pakistan had always desired peace in the region.

In a phone call with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani the premier extended warm wishes to him and the brotherly people of Qatar.

He expressed gratitude to the Qatari Amir for his proactive diplomacy and valuable efforts in helping to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and India during the recent crisis.

The premier especially acknowledged Sheikh Tamim’s timely phone call at the peak of the crisis, and also appreciated the supportive role played by Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz also held a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with both reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, and culture.

Both leaders also prayed for peace and the safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

He expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its support and balanced stance during the Pakistan-India crisis, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

PM Shehbaz also held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and extended warm greetings to the President, his family, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The prime minister expressed deep appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to him during his recent visit to Lachin.

He also conveyed sincere gratitude to President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s principled stance calling for justice and peace reflected the close bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries.