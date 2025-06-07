AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
World

Ukraine says it shot down Russian Su-35 fighter jet

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2025 01:54pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s air forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Saturday morning, the Ukrainian military said.

“This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down,” the military said on the Telegram messenger.

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighters

It gave no more details. Russian forces have not yet commented on the matter while Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukraine’s security agency, the SBU, conducted a large drone attack on over 40 Russian military aircraft last week, damaging or destroying tens of Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

