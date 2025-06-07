Ukraine says it shot down Russian Su-35 fighter jet

KYIV: Ukraine’s air forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Saturday morning, the Ukrainian military said.

“This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down,” the military said on the Telegram messenger.

It gave no more details. Russian forces have not yet commented on the matter while Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukraine’s security agency, the SBU, conducted a large drone attack on over 40 Russian military aircraft last week, damaging or destroying tens of Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.