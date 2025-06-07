AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan says ‘progress’ but no ‘agreement yet’ in US tariff talks

AFP Published 07 Jun, 2025 01:37pm

TOKYO: Japan said Saturday it was making “progress” in talks aimed at easing US President Donald Trump’s tariffs but cautioned that the two sides have not found “a point of agreement yet”.

Japan, a key US ally and its biggest investor, is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed on most nations plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump also announced an additional 24 percent “reciprocal” tariff on Japan in early April, but later paused it along with similar measures on other countries until early July.

Japan wants all levies announced by Trump lifted.

Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected as US tariff hit looms

During a fifth round of talks, “we further made progress towards an agreement”, Ryosei Akazawa, Tokyo’s trade envoy, told Japanese reporters in Washington.

But, he added: “We’ve not been able to find a point of agreement yet”.

Akazawa said Tokyo was hoping to seal a deal “as soon as possible”, however, talks may still be ongoing when a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy nations starts on June 15.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump are reportedly planning to hold bilateral talks around the time of the G7 summit in Canada.

Washington’s 25-percent auto tariffs are particularly painful for Tokyo, with roughly eight percent of all Japanese jobs tied to the sector.

Japan’s economy, the world’s fourth largest, contracted 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2025, adding to pressure on the unpopular Ishiba ahead of upper house elections expected in July.

Donald Trump Japan US tariffs Shigeru Ishiba

Comments

200 characters

Japan says ‘progress’ but no ‘agreement yet’ in US tariff talks

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Adha

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pakistan leadership

Read more stories