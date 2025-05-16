AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected as US tariff hit looms

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 07:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s economy shrank for the first time in a year in the March quarter at a faster pace than expected, data showed on Friday, underscoring the fragile nature of its recovery now under threat from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

The data highlights the challenge policymakers face as steep U.S. tariffs cloud the outlook for the export-heavy economy, particularly for the mainstay automobiles sector.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an annualised 0.7% in January-March, preliminary government data showed, much bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.2% drop.

It followed a revised 2.4% increase in the previous quarter.

The decline was due to stagnant private consumption and falling exports, suggesting the economy was losing support from overseas demand even before Trump’s announcement on April 2 of sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.

“Japan’s economy lacks a driver of growth given weakness in exports and consumption. It’s very vulnerable to shocks such as one from Trump tariffs,” said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“The data may lead to growing calls for bigger fiscal spending,” he said, adding the economy could contract again in the second quarter depending on when the hit from tariffs intensifies.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.2% compared with market forecasts for a 0.1% contraction.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economic output, was flat in the first quarter, compared with market forecasts for a 0.1% gain.

Capital expenditure increased 1.4% compared with market forecasts for a 0.8% gain, the data showed.

External demand shaved 0.8 percentage point off GDP growth as exports fell 0.6%, while imports rose 2.9%. Domestic demand, by contrast, added 0.7 point to growth.

“Capital expenditure rose probably due to front-loading ahead of Trump tariffs. The economy may avert negative growth in April-June, but will lack momentum,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

BOJ upbeat on wages despite US tariffs, sees scope to resume rate hikes

“If the impact of Trump tariffs is fairly light, the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates again in September or October. But if the tariffs deal a severe blow to capital spending and exports, rate hikes could be put on hold,” he said.

A global trade war touched off by U.S. tariffs has jolted financial markets and complicated the BOJ’s decision on when and how far it can push up interest rates.

Having exited a decade-long stimulus last year, the BOJ hiked rates to 0.5% in January and has signaled its readiness to keep hiking borrowing costs if a moderate economic recovery keeps Japan on track to durably hit its 2% inflation target.

But fears of a Trump-induced global slowdown forced the BOJ to sharply cut its growth forecasts at its April 30-May 1 policy meeting, and cast doubt on its view that sustained wage hikes will underpin consumption and the broader economy.

While a de-escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions offered markets and policymakers some relief, there is uncertainty on whether Japan can win exemptions from U.S. tariffs in bilateral trade talks with Washington.

The gloomy GDP data may also pile pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to heed lawmakers’ demands to cut tax or compile a fresh stimulus package.

Bank of Japan Japan GDP Japan economy U.S. China trade tensions Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba US President Donald Trump’s tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war Donald Trump’s trade policies

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected as US tariff hit looms

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories