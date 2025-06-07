AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Naveed Siddiqui Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday firmly rejected the baseless and misleading remarks made by the prime minister of India Narendar Modi regarding the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Such statements represent a deliberate attempt to deflect international attention from the grave and persistent human rights violations being committed in a territory under foreign occupation, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

“We are deeply dismayed that the Indian Prime Minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, without presenting a single piece of credible evidence,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

He pointed out that occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised disputed territory, the final status of which is to be determined in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people. No amount of rhetoric can change this legal and historical reality, Ambassador Shafqat asserted.

Claims of development in IIOJK ring hollow against the backdrop of an unprecedented military presence, suppression of fundamental freedoms, arbitrary arrests, and a concerted effort to alter the region’s demography in violation of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“Pakistan remains steadfast in its principled support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their rights and dignity,” the FO spokesperson said, adding we call upon the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to hold India accountable for its oppression and to ensure that the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals have remained tense since last several weeks following Delhi’s aggressive postures in early May in wake of April 22 Pahalgam attack, for which Pakistan was being blamed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

