Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrayal of Islamabad seeking the truce out of “despair and frustration,” calling it “yet another blatant lie,” and vowed to closely monitor India’s actions. The Foreign Office emphasized that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

The Foreign Office’s sharply worded statement came as international efforts to sustain the fragile ceasefire between the nuclear-armed rivals face renewed strain.

Pakistan categorically rejected Modi’s portrayal of Islamabad acting from “despair and frustration” to seek the truce, calling it “yet another blatant lie.”

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

The statement revealed the ceasefire had been “achieved through facilitation by several friendly countries” advocating de-escalation, though it did not name them.

Accusing India of exploiting the Pahalgam attack “without credible evidence,” Pakistan warned New Delhi was manufacturing a “casus belli” to justify military aggression while diverting attention from “rising communal tensions and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The statement underscored Pakistan’s military resolve: “Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India’s actions… Our commitment to peace must never be mistaken for weakness. Any future aggression will be met with full resolve.”

It highlighted India’s “reckless” targeting of Pakistani military bases after initial clashes, which risked “an uncontrollable escalatory spiral,” and condemned New Delhi’s bid to normalize “cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians, mostly women and children.”

Pakistan accused India of disregarding the Indus Water Treaty, vowing to “take all necessary measures” to protect Pakistan’s rights.

The statement reiterated Pakistan as a victim of “India-sponsored terrorism,” citing its global counterterrorism contributions.

It also reaffirmed support for UN-backed resolutions and praised Trump’s mediation efforts, calling the dispute a regional instability driver.

The statement said Pakistan was committed to “regional cooperation and international norms,” contrasting India’s “theatrical militarism.”

It closed with a stark reminder: “Pakistan proved its strength against Indian military capability and targets. It is now an indisputable and well-known fact which cannot be denied by misinformation and propaganda.”