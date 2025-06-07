Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

WASHINGTON: A high-level parliamentary delegation from Pakistan, headed by former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with members of US House Foreign Affairs Committee led by Chairman Brian Mast and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks to discuss regional peace, the recent crisis in South Asia, and avenues for strengthened US-Pakistan relations.

Bilawal briefed the committee on India’s recent provocations and military strikes targeting civilians, warning that the escalating conflict poses a grave threat to regional stability. He described India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a flagrant violation of international law, endangering the livelihoods of millions in Pakistan and setting a dangerous precedent for the weaponization of vital resources.

He also highlighted the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing position that the people of IIOJK must be granted their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s delegation engages US congress on regional tensions

Commending the United States for its past role in facilitating de-escalation between India and Pakistan, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace through diplomacy.

The delegation also emphasised the importance of enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

The members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee welcomed the delegation’s insights and reaffirmed their strong support for the people and Government of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani delegation held a productive meeting with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

The members of delegation appreciated the role played by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire. They expressed hope that it would create space for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia through dialogue.

The delegation shared its concern over India’s unprovoked aggression, continued hostile rhetoric, and unlawful suspension of Indus Waters Treaty.