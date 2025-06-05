AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s delegation engages US congress on regional tensions

BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 05:32pm

A high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held a series of significant meetings with U.S. Congress members on Capitol Hill, according to Radio Pakistan.

During the discussions, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted India’s recent acts of unprovoked aggression, including attacks on civilians and the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a clear violation of international law.

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

He expressed gratitude to the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, for playing a constructive role in de-escalating tensions and facilitating the ceasefire.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that lasting peace in South Asia depends on dialogue, restraint, and a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, rather than unilateral actions or coercion.

The delegation reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, counterterrorism cooperation, and its rejection of baseless allegations. They emphasized the urgent need for dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir—an unresolved issue under UN mandates—and called for adherence to international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the Indus Waters Treaty.

Congress members welcomed the delegation, urging both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and prioritize regional stability. They reaffirmed U.S. support for Pakistan’s people and pledged continued assistance for the country’s economic development.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan US ties Pakistani delegations

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s delegation engages US congress on regional tensions

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories