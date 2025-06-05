Pakistan’s delegation engages US congress on regional tensions

A high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held a series of significant meetings with U.S. Congress members on Capitol Hill, according to Radio Pakistan.

During the discussions, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted India’s recent acts of unprovoked aggression, including attacks on civilians and the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a clear violation of international law.

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

He expressed gratitude to the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, for playing a constructive role in de-escalating tensions and facilitating the ceasefire.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that lasting peace in South Asia depends on dialogue, restraint, and a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, rather than unilateral actions or coercion.

The delegation reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, counterterrorism cooperation, and its rejection of baseless allegations. They emphasized the urgent need for dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir—an unresolved issue under UN mandates—and called for adherence to international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the Indus Waters Treaty.

Congress members welcomed the delegation, urging both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and prioritize regional stability. They reaffirmed U.S. support for Pakistan’s people and pledged continued assistance for the country’s economic development.