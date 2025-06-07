AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: After the reduction in electricity tariffs of two power companies - Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Private Limited and the Punjab Thermal Power Private Limited - there will be cut in power tariff for the consumers but its impact would not be too significant, it has been learnt.

“There will be definitely reduction in power tariff of electricity consumers in Punjab and the relief will be financed with profits earned by said two government-owned power companies,” sources in the energy department said, adding: “In light of the Punjab cabinet decision, the provincial government would approach Nepra for a reduction in power tariffs for these two plants so that these price reductions get permanence and are reflected in the new tariff.”

It may be noted that the Punjab government had established a special purpose vehicle company by the name of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited (QATPL) in March 2015 under section 32 of the Companies Ordinance 1984 in Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode with the mandate to build, own and operate a 1180 MW RLNG based power plant at Bhikki, Shiekhupura on fast track.

Punjab CM announces up to 40pc relief in power tariffs

The Punjab Thermal Power (Private) Limited (PTPL) is a private limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2017. It is wholly owned by the government of Punjab through the energy department. The main objective of the company is to establish and operate a 1263 MW thermal power plant based on RLNG at Haveli Bahadur Shah near Trimmu Barrage, District Jhang in Punjab.

It may be recalled that the provincial cabinet in its meeting had given nod to cut the power tariffs of these two plants by 30-40 per cent to reduce electricity bills. This move is similar to the federal government’s which recently renegotiated contracts with independent power plants (IPPs) to reduce tariffs, the sources added.

“Both the companies had curtailed its profits as well as reduced non-developmental expenditures to materialize this move.”

