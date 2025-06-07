AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Poor and inadequate infrastructure: Karachi is deprived of funds: PDP Chairman

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

KARACHI: Poor and inadequate infrastructure haunts Karachiites as the megacity continues to go deprived of funds, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Friday.

He said Karachi, despite being a megacity and a major economic hub, faces significant challenges that prevent it from being classified as a "modern city" in the contemporary sense.

He said a modern city is typically characterized by advanced infrastructure, efficient public services, sustainable urban planning, high quality of life, robust governance, and social equity; however, Karachi struggles in many of these areas due to a combination of historical, social, economic, and political factors.

He said overpopulation is one of the major issues of the megacity, taxing high on its limited infrastructure. Karachi has experienced massive and unchecked population growth, largely due to migration from other parts of Pakistan. This influx has overwhelmed the city's infrastructure and resources, which were not designed to accommodate such a large population. He said this rapid growth has led to sprawling informal settlements (katchi abadis) where a significant portion of the population lives without proper amenities.

He said the megacity's transportation system is largely inadequate, with frequent traffic jams, insufficient public transport options, and a lack of a comprehensive mass transit system, as it's the only megacity in the world without one.

Altaf Shakoor said that access to basic utilities like piped water, electricity, and gas is often unreliable, with millions relying on alternative, often informal, means. The drainage and sewerage systems are often faulty or non-existent, leading to severe urban flooding during monsoon seasons and open sewage flow, which contaminates water sources and spreads diseases. He said roads are often in poor condition, with potholes and uneven surfaces, exacerbated by water accumulation after rains. He said funds meant for city development and maintenance are often siphoned off due to corruption, leaving critical infrastructure projects incomplete or substandard. There is a general absence of accountability in civic responsibilities like garbage collection and road upkeep. Different political parties often control various sections of the city, leading to power struggles, a lack of coordination between administrative bodies, and a tendency to blame each other for problems, resulting in inaction.

He said Karachi has had multiple master plans, most of which have failed due to lack of execution, political interests overriding expert urban planning, and a lack of systematic oversight to ensure plans are followed.

He said unregulated industrial expansion and poor waste management have led to severe air and water pollution. The city has limited green spaces, impacting the overall quality of life. Marine pollution is also a significant concern. While some areas of Karachi see rapid development, others are left behind. There are significant economic disparities, with a large portion of the population living in poverty and facing challenges in accessing quality healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

Altaf Shakoor said there has been a significant outflow of the urban middle class from Karachi to other countries, further impacting the city's intellectual and skilled workforce.

In essence, while Karachi is a vibrant and economically crucial city for Pakistan, it struggles with the foundational elements of modern urban living, including well-planned infrastructure, efficient public services, sustainable development, and effective governance, leading to a diminished quality of life for many of its residents, he concluded.

Altaf Shakoor PDP

