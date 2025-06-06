AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Sports

UK visa issues rule Hosein out of West Indies’ T20 opener in England

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 09:19pm

West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been ruled out of the opening match of their three-match Twenty20 series against England after he and fellow Trinidadian Jyd Goolie were unable to meet visa requirements.

The first T20 match takes place at the Riverside Ground in Durham on Friday and the players could potentially miss the entire series.

West Indies Cricket (CWI) said on Friday that the updated UK visa entry requirements for Trinidad and Tobago citizens, which came into effect on April 23 and May 12 required both players to submit visa applications and attend mandatory in-person appointments.

CWI director Miles Bascombe explained that Hosein, who was selected for both the England and Ireland legs of the tour, could not fulfil the new visa requirements in time as he was playing in the Pakistan Super League, which wrapped up late due to the India-Pakistan conflict last month.

Goolie, who was a late addition to the squad, “was unable to secure the required visa waiver, as the transition period for Trinidad and Tobago residents had already expired.”

“These processes are ultimately governed by UK immigration authorities and remain outside of CWI’s control,” the board said.

“CWI remains optimistic that the matter will be resolved in the coming days, allowing Hosein to join the squad for the remaining matches.”

