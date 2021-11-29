‘Illegal’ auto-rickshaw stands hampering traffic flows

MULTAN: The unauthorized auto-rickshaw stands were emerging as one of the major cause of traffic related issues in the city which could foil all efforts of the district administration for ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

The district administration striving hard to resolve traffic related issues as most of the buses and wagon stands have been shifted outside the city area for this purpose during a special drive.

The concerned departments were playing role of a silent spectator on the illegal parking stands of auto-rickshaws which could foil all efforts of the district administration and city traffic police.

Auto-rickshaws can be seen parked in zigzag at every road of the city due to negligence of traffic police and authorities concerned. A long queue of auto-rickshaws can be seen at Vehari Chowk, Chungi No 9, Katchehry Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Chungi No 6, Syedanwala Bypass, Metro stations, bus stands and various other roads of the city ignoring all traffic laws.

Traffic policemen deployed at roads also appeared helpless, saying that drivers do not pay attention to their warnings. A traffic police official told this news agency that all possible efforts were being made to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

He said that the officials are doing their duty and also requesting them not to park their rickshaws for a long time adding that challans were also being issued to them over violations of repeated warnings. Their problems are somewhat genuine as they lack proper space for parking around the bus stands and other places” said another traffic policeman.

On the other hand, vendors also share space on the other side of the roads which also cause problems for vehicular traffic. At the service roads near Chowk Kumharanwala flyover, Bosan Road and others, one finds it very difficult to cross the road due to improper parking of auto-rickshaws and vendor carts.

It was observed that underage and untrained rickshaw drivers were also a challenge for traffic police while the loud music in these rickshaws not only disturbing families but also causing violations of traffic rules and amplifier act.

A citizen, Wajahat told this news agency that the rickshaw drivers were unaware of traffic rules as he noticed dozens of traffic rule violations by rickshaw drivers on daily basis.