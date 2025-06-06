AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX set for record high after US jobs data, trade optimism

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 08:25pm

Canada’s main stock index was headed for a record high on Friday, as a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report and signs of easing trade tensions between Washington and China fueled investor optimism.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.6% at 26,486.37 points. The index was set to eclipse Tuesday’s record closing high of 26,426.64 if gains hold.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 139,000 jobs last month, data released on Friday showed, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a job growth of 130,000.

Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Friday that a planned meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials on trade is expected within seven days, giving hope that the trade war between the world’s two largest economies might de-escalate.

Separately, China on Friday called to improve bilateral ties with Canada.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump had doubled tariffs on imports on steel and aluminum.

TSX edges higher amid US-China trade talks and upcoming jobs data

“It’s just a ploy to get everyone to the table and to try to make a deal,” said Michael Constantino, CEO of online investment platform Webull Canada.

Canada’s Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday that Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are in direct communication as part of Ottawa’s bid to persuade Washington to lift tariffs.

“I think the prime minister of Canada and President Trump will at some point come together and do what’s best for both countries,” Constantino said.

Canada’s unemployment rate in May jumped to its highest level in almost nine years, excluding the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On TSX, information and technology stocks gained 1.4% on Friday, tracking gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Energy subindex gained 1.3% as oil prices rose slightly and were on track for their first weekly gain in three weeks.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX set for record high after US jobs data, trade optimism

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

US fund taps Pakistani tech duo with $10mn to lead startup investment initiative

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Oil prices headed for rebound this week as US-China trade talks resume

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Read more stories