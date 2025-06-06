AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
European shares flat as investors cautious ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 12:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European shares were little changed on Friday, as investors refrained from placing major bets ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data, with persistent trade tensions adding to the uncertainty.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held its ground at 551.9 points, as of 0709 GMT, though the index remained on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, if momentum holds.

A monthly reading of U.S. non-farm payrolls will set the tone for the day, and help investors gauge how the Federal Reserve could navigate this uncertain trade environment.

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this week, escalating trade tensions.

European shares edge higher ahead of ECB policy decision

Following this, the Trump administration requested countries to submit their best offers by Wednesday, but markets have yet to see any concrete outcomes.

The ECB’s anticipated interest rate cut on Thursday was largely overshadowed by President Christine Lagarde’s signals that the central bank is approaching the end of its easing cycle, prompting investors to scale back expectations for further cuts.

Shares of sportswear retailers Adidas and Puma (PUMG.DE), opens new tab slipped nearly 1% and 1.5%, respectively, after U.S. peer Lululemon Athletica cut its annual profit forecast.

