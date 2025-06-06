AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Trump-inspired Cantonese opera in Hong Kong aims to bring love and peace

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 12:13pm
HONG KONG: In a Cantonese opera inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump, a Chinese actor donning a blond wig spars on a Hong Kong stage with a man playing a double of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy - ridiculing his outfit and firing a water gun at him.

The sold-out show, “Trump, The Twins President”, was performed in the territory’s Xiqu Theatre as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-hour-long call on Thursday.

Written by Edward Li, a Feng Shui master-turned-Cantonese opera playwright, the comedy made its Hong Kong debut in 2019. The three-and-a-half hour show has been through several iterations since with the latest version featuring Trump’s attempted assassination and his quarrel with Zelenskiy in the White House.

Cantonese opera is a centuries-old Chinese art form blending singing, acting, martial arts, and elaborate costumes, and is traditionally performed during special occasions.

Li’s latest production begins with a dream by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, where her father has a twin brother named Chuan Pu, living in China. When Trump is kidnapped by aliens from Mars, Ivanka asks Chuan to pretend to be Trump for a day.

In another act, Trump has a dramatic fight with Zelenskiyy’s presidential double over his clothing in the White House, and shoots him with a water gun from Chinese online shopping site Taobao while Zelenskiy pretends to have been shot.

The actors perform against a backdrop of photos from the actual events. Li said he chose Trump as the main character because his tariffs and policies had affected everyone’s daily life.

“I think this opera is quite a special medicine for the whole world,” Li said. “If people see this opera they will feel very happy because they think of love and peace.”

Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin, who portrayed Trump, said the U.S. president was unique.

“He increased tariffs and made the whole world speak out.”

What to watch this June: ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’

Lung said China and the U.S. should be good friends.

“We are Chinese and he is American, but friendship always lives long. That’s why we talk about Sino–U.S. friendship in the play.”

The audience erupted in laughter throughout the performance, breaking into enthusiastic applause at the end.

Many of them were younger people, including 28-year-old Thomas Lo.

He said that modern youth often felt disconnected from traditional Cantonese opera but the Trump-themed show, infused with contemporary events, offered a refreshing twist.

“It’s fun and really something special,” Lo said.

Donald Trump hong kong Volodymyr Zelenskiyy The Twins President Cantonese opera Edward Li

