AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI appeals data preservation order in NYT copyright case

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 11:09am

OpenAI is appealing an order in a copyright case brought by the New York Times that requires it to preserve ChatGPT output data indefinitely, arguing that the order conflicts with privacy commitments it has made with users.

Last month, a court said OpenAI had to preserve and segregate all output log data after the Times asked for the data to be preserved.

“We will fight any demand that compromises our users’ privacy; this is a core principle,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a post on X on Thursday.

OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

“We think this (The Times demand) was an inappropriate request that sets a bad precedent.”

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein was asked to vacate the May data preservation order on June 3, a court filing showed.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The newspaper sued OpenAI and Microsoft in 2023, accusing them of using millions of its articles without permission to train the large language model behind its popular chatbot.

Stein said in an April court opinion that the Times had made a case that OpenAI and Microsoft were responsible for inducing users to infringe its copyrights.

The opinion explained an earlier order that rejected parts of an OpenAI and Microsoft motion to dismiss, saying that the Times’ “numerous” and “widely publicized” examples of ChatGPT producing material from its articles justified allowing the claims to continue.

OpenAI ChatGPT OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI appeals data preservation order in NYT copyright case

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

Oil prices on track for solid weekly gains as China and U.S. resume trade talks

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Read more stories