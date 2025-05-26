AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:30am

SEOUL: OpenAI will set up its first office in Seoul and has established an entity in South Korea as demand in the country jumps for its ChatGPT service, the company said on Monday.

South Korea has the largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers after the United States, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI has also begun hiring staff to support partnerships with the country and expects to announce further details on this in coming months, the company said.

OpenAI in talks to hire senior executive for major leadership role, The Information reports

“Korea’s full-stack AI ecosystem makes it one of the most promising markets in the world for meaningful AI impact, from silicon to software, and students to seniors,” Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon said in a statement.

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced it would develop artificial intelligence products for South Korea with chat app operator Kakao.

Kwon, who is visiting Seoul, is set to hold a meeting with officials from the main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party, local media reported.

OpenAI ChatGPT

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR to levy 18% sales tax in erstwhile tribal areas

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump says he will delay EU tariffs until July 9

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

Oil climbs after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

PM Shehbaz in Istanbul to thank ‘a friend in need’

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Pakistan govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Read more stories