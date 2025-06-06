SpaceX will not decommission Dragon, Musk says

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that his rocket company SpaceX will not decommission its Dragon spacecraft just hours after stating that the company would begin decommissioning amid his escalating feud with US President Donald Trump.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 5
|
282.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 5
|
282.02
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 6
|
143.81
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 6
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 6
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jun 6
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 5
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 5
|
5,939.30
|
Nasdaq / Jun 5
|
19,298.45
|
Dow Jones / Jun 5
|
42,319.74
|
India Sensex / Jun 6
|
81,539.73
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 6
|
37,645.68
|
Hang Seng / Jun 6
|
23,857.09
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 6
|
8,828.03
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 6
|
24,274.05
|
France CAC40 / Jun 6
|
7,789.31
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 5
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 5
|
307,270
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 6
|
253.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 6
|
63.20
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 6
|
3,372.52
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 6
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 6
|
68.01
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Jun 5
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
4.20
▲ 1 (31.25%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Jun 5
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.97
▲ 0.59 (24.79%)
|
Invest Bank / Jun 5
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
3.92
▲ 0.57 (17.01%)
|
Abdullah Shah / Jun 5
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
7
▲ 1 (16.67%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jun 5
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
9.31
▲ 1 (12.03%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jun 5
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
17.55
▲ 1.6 (10.03%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 5
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
21.41
▲ 1.95 (10.02%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jun 5
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
53.19
▲ 4.84 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Jun 5
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
49.96
▲ 4.54 (10%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Jun 5
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
26.61
▲ 2.42 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Supernet Ltd. / Jun 5
Supernet Limited(GEMSPNL)
|
41.55
▼ -4.62 (-10.01%)
|
ICC Industries / Jun 5
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
14.66
▼ -1.63 (-10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 5
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
28,789.98
▼ -3198.89 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 5
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
2,735.17
▼ -303.91 (-10%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Jun 5
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.71
▼ -1.07 (-9.93%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Jun 5
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
234.17
▼ -23.62 (-9.16%)
|
Arpak Int. / Jun 5
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
56.01
▼ -5.59 (-9.07%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Jun 5
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
21.89
▼ -1.91 (-8.03%)
|
Paramount Mod / Jun 5
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
7.82
▼ -0.68 (-8%)
|
JS Global Banking / Jun 5
JS Global Banking Sector (ETF)(JSGBETF)
|
23
▼ -1.9 (-7.63%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
179,677,072
▲ 0.42
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jun 5
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
62,902,228
▲ 0.75
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
52,373,487
▲ 0.05
|
Invest Bank / Jun 5
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
40,420,682
▲ 0.57
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jun 5
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
37,050,317
▲ 0.3
|
Treet Corp / Jun 5
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
34,993,918
▲ 0.73
|
Dewan Cement / Jun 5
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
33,992,276
▲ 1.24
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 5
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
31,842,116
▲ 1.77
|
B.O.Punjab / Jun 5
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,182,352
▲ 0.02
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 5
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,969,512
▼ -0.66
