‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

ISLAMABAD: Starlink’s satellite-based internet service is yet to be launched in Pakistan, but concerns over affordability, national security, and regulatory compliance are already creating hurdles for its full-scale operation in the country.

The service, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is expected to offer high-speed internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, with the potential to revolutionise connectivity in remote and underserved areas. However, the high cost of the service has raised serious affordability concerns for average Pakistani users.

According to estimates, Starlink’s residential plan could cost around PKR 35,000 per month, with a one-time setup fee of PKR 110,000. Business packages are priced even higher, with monthly costs reaching PKR 95,000 and setup charges at PKR 220,000. In comparison, local ISPs offer fiber-based plans ranging from PKR 2,500 to PKR 12,000 per month.

Starlink may begin operations by Nov or Dec, NA told

Starlink was issued a temporary no objection certificate (NOC) in March 2025, but a full commercial license is still pending. The company must meet several regulatory conditions, including security clearance from the Ministry of Interior, and compliance with the Pakistan Space Activity Rules (2024) and the National Space Policy (2023).

Experts say Starlink’s ability to operate independently of local ISPs and national gateways poses challenges for content regulation and lawful interception.

“It could allow access to websites banned by the PTA, bypassing local filters and monitoring systems,” said IT expert Hannan Gillani. He also warned of increased dollar outflows unless Starlink adopts local billing in PKR through State Bank-regulated channels.

Despite these concerns, ICT policy consultant Pervez Iftikhar believes Starlink’s architecture allows for state control.

“While users connect directly to satellites, the return data travels through gateway stations located within Pakistan, giving authorities some oversight,” he said. He added that Pakistan is likely to host three such gateways, and that shared usage models could help reduce costs in rural and educational setups.

A PTA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the licensing process is ongoing.

“Starlink has potential to improve connectivity, but we are assessing regulatory, technical, and security aspects thoroughly. Affordability and alignment with national ICT goals remain key factors,” the official said.

