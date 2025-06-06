AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends higher as rate-cut boost for equities blunts dollar strength

Reuters Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened modestly on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India’s steepest rate cut in five years boosted local equities, helping the South Asian currency eke out a gain even as the dollar firmed against major peers.

The rupee closed at 85.6250 against the U.S. dollar, up from its close at 85.79 in the previous session. The rupee declined 0.2% on the week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday and slashed the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks as low inflation gave policymakers room to focus on supporting growth.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, about 1% each on Friday, posting their best one-day gain in two weeks as the rate cut fuelled domestic growth expectations.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond whipsawed between gains and losses as traders digested the central bank’s policy moves, including a shift in stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral.’

Indian rupee falters as bullish exits, dollar strength collide

The yield on the benchmark paper was last quoted a tad higher at 6.2237%. Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums fell in reaction to the rate cut with the 1-year implied yield dropping 10 basis points to 1.81%.

The Indian central bank’s “larger-than-expected 50 bps rate cut and 100 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio should support INR,” DBS said in a Friday note.

“We will consider lowering USD/INR’s forecast if the US Federal Reserve pivots towards a rate cut later this year and sets the stage for more USD weakness,” the noted added.

On the day, the dollar index was up 0.3% at 98.9 in the run-up to release of closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data which will offer cues on how the world’s largest economy is faring in the face of trade policy spurred uncertainty.

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends higher as rate-cut boost for equities blunts dollar strength

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

US fund taps Pakistani tech duo with $10mn to lead startup investment initiative

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Oil prices headed for rebound this week as US-China trade talks resume

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Read more stories