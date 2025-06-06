AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Gold rises as weak US data outweighs optimism from Trump-Xi call

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 09:27am

Gold rose on Friday and was set for weekly gains, as a spate of soft U.S. economic data outweighed initial optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, while investors awaited U.S. payroll data.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,368.49 an ounce, as of 0340 GMT. Bullion has gained 2.5% for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5% to $3,391.40.

Trump and Xi engaged in a rare leader-to-leader call on Thursday, addressing escalating trade tensions and disputes over critical minerals, though key issues remain unresolved.

“Some of the initial enthusiasm for risk appetite following the Trump-Xi call has started to wear off, which has enabled gold to creep higher,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding, as Trump’s optimistic take masked recent weak U.S. economic data earlier.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased to a seven-month high last week.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payroll data due at 12:30 GMT, after a slew of data throughout this week highlighting labor market softness.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls increased by 130,000 jobs in May, down from 177,000 in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%.

“The upcoming NFP release could be the catalyst for a breakout should the data produce a significant miss on either side of expectations,” Waterer said.

Gold soars significantly by Rs4,300/tola in Pakistan

Fed policymakers indicated that inflation remains a greater concern than labor market cooling, suggesting a prolonged hold on monetary policy adjustments.

Gold, often seen as a safe-haven asset, tends to perform well during economic uncertainty and in low-interest-rate environments.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $35.99 per ounce, still hovering near a 13-year high, while platinum rose 1.7% to $1,149.88 and palladium was up 0.8% at $1,014.31.

All three metals were headed for weekly gains.

