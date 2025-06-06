AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Markets

Indian shares muted ahead of RBI policy decision

  • The Nifty 50 fell 0.02% to 24,746.95, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.09% to 81,381.77
Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 09:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares were muted on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy announcement, where a rate cut is widely anticipated.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.02% to 24,746.95, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.09% to 81,381.77 as of 9:25 a.m. IST.

Ten of the 13 major sectors advanced at the open.

The broader, more domestically-focussed smallcaps and midcaps gained about 0.3% each.

The RBI is expected to cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive meeting. The policy decision is due at 10:00 a.m. IST.

While a 25 basis point rate cut is likely, the policy announcement will be closely watched for commentary on inflation, growth and the future rate path, said Satish Chandra Aluri, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

Indian shares rise on optimism over trade negotiations, potential RBI rate cut

Other Asian markets were subdued, while Wall Street equities closed lower overnight as a high-profile dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk weighed.

Among individual stocks, JSW Energy rose 2% after the company commissioned 281 MW of organic renewable energy capacity to increase its total installed capacity.

Ashoka Buildcon gained 3% after getting a letter of intent for traffic management projects in Maharashtra state.

