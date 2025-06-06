AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-06-06

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has almost finalized Finance Bill (2025-26) and expected to announce new taxation measures of nearly Rs 200 billion of sales tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) in the fiscal budget (2025-26).

Sources told Business Recorder that the working on the new Finance Bill has been given final touches on Thursday.

The revenue generation measures may include 18 percent sales tax on the import of solar panels.

Unregistered taxpayers: 4pc ‘further sales tax’ to be abolished

Among other proposals, 18 percent sales tax would be imposed on e-commerce.

The FBR has finalized items which would be deleted from the Sixth Schedule (Exemption Schedule) and Eighth Schedule-lower rate of sales tax of the Sales Tax Act.

The government my increase sales tax rate on a large number of items subjected to lower rate of sales tax or concessionary sales tax rates in coming budget (2025-26).

In this regard, the FBR is compiling a list of items on which sales tax rate would be increased. However, some cancer related medical equipment and lifesaving drugs would be added in the sales tax exemption schedule of the Sales Tax Act.

According to sources, the FBR may expand the scope of sales tax on services within the territorial jurisdiction of federal capital in budget (2025-26).

The FBR has also decided to impose 18 percent sales tax on goods manufactured in erstwhile tribal areas in the federal budget (2025-26).

The scope of the Third Schedule would be expanded to include more items for charging sales tax on the basis of printed retail price. The imported chocolates, coffee and imported cereals would be included in the Third Schedule of the Sales Tax Act.

Sources added that the FBR may impose 5 percent FED on a wide range of ultra-processed foods covering frozen foods, chips, carbonated drinks, instant noodles, ice cream, biscuits, frozen meat, sauces, ready-made meals, sausages and many other kinds of ultra-processed foods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax Taxation taxpayers GST general sales tax Finance Bill 2025 Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories