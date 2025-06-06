AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: VTT Global (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s leading strategy and management consultancy firm, held a high-level workshop with SUPARCO to strategise the roadmap and potential impact for Pakistan’s upcoming remote sensing satellite project and the broader expansion of space-based geospatial infrastructure.

This satellite launch will unlock transformative impact across Pakistan’s economic resilience, fiscal planning, space innovation, data sovereignty, and development priorities, anchoring the nation’s place in the emerging global geospatial ecosystem.

Designed through VTT’s multidisciplinary approach, the project integrates legal, financial, and technical frameworks to ensure strategic alignment with Pakistan’s Vision 2025, National Space Policy 2023, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2015.

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Based on the proposed model for public-private partnerships, investment mechanisms, and regulatory pathways, the project has vast potential. It can catalyse entrepreneurial advancement and drive Pakistan’s long-term economic sustainability.

Moreover, with enhanced access to real-time, high-resolution satellite data, the initiative promises wide-ranging implications. These include agricultural optimisation, climate adaptation, national security, urban planning, and disaster risk management.

Ultimately, this initiative positions Pakistan to build a self-sustaining, space-enabled knowledge economy by reducing dependence on external systems and contributing to long-term GDP growth through sovereign geospatial intelligence.

