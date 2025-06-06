AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Chashma Right Bank Canal: SAPM directs repair and construction work

Press Release Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, chaired an important meeting regarding the repair and strengthening of the Chashma Right Bank Canal infrastructure at Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting discussed the serious issue of leakages observed at distributaries 14 and 15 near Head Jumma, along with the fragile and unreinforced canal banks posing a high risk of further deterioration.

Haroon Akhtar termed the issue as grave and stressed that both farmers and industries — the backbone of the national economy — are being adversely affected. He emphasized that the problem must be resolved on an urgent basis.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has always prioritized the issues faced by farmers, and the Chashma Right Bank Canal is a critical source of irrigation water for a large number of agricultural communities.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Haroon Akhtar Khan immediately directed all relevant departments to begin repair and construction work without delay to prevent further damage.

To ensure efficient monitoring and progress, a committee was formed by Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, comprising representatives from Wapda, Sikander khan, and officials from the Food, Agriculture, Industries, and Irrigation Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers agriculture sector construction work Haroon Akhtar Khan irrigation water SAPM on Industries and Production Chashma Right Bank Canal

Comments

200 characters

Chashma Right Bank Canal: SAPM directs repair and construction work

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories