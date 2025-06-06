Chashma Right Bank Canal: SAPM directs repair and construction work

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, chaired an important meeting regarding the repair and strengthening of the Chashma Right Bank Canal infrastructure at Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting discussed the serious issue of leakages observed at distributaries 14 and 15 near Head Jumma, along with the fragile and unreinforced canal banks posing a high risk of further deterioration.

Haroon Akhtar termed the issue as grave and stressed that both farmers and industries — the backbone of the national economy — are being adversely affected. He emphasized that the problem must be resolved on an urgent basis.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has always prioritized the issues faced by farmers, and the Chashma Right Bank Canal is a critical source of irrigation water for a large number of agricultural communities.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Haroon Akhtar Khan immediately directed all relevant departments to begin repair and construction work without delay to prevent further damage.

To ensure efficient monitoring and progress, a committee was formed by Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, comprising representatives from Wapda, Sikander khan, and officials from the Food, Agriculture, Industries, and Irrigation Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

