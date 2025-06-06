AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Jun 06, 2025
Pakistan

Rail & road access to Central Asia, Europe & Russia to be game changer: Aleem

Obaid Abrar Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has observed that access to Central Asian countries, Europe and Russia through rail and road connectivity will be a game changer.

He emphasised that improving communication infrastructure is a key priority to achieve economic growth and meaningful discussions are under way with various countries in this regard.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin who called on him in Islamabad.

The meeting included an in-depth discussion on matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and the outcomes of the recent ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) summit.

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that strengthened partnerships between major South Asian countries will yield positive results.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to playing a proactive role on all international platforms and expressed optimism about a brighter economic and financial outlook for the country in the coming days.

Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin conveyed his goodwill gesture and congratulated Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and the entire Pakistani nation on their success in the recent war with India.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s distinguished status in the Islamic World and expressed his nation’s continued prayers and support.

He also extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to offering all possible support to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

