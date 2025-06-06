KP govt, cement industry agree to increase cement royalty

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and cement industry have agreed on increasing cement royalty per ton from Rs 250 to Rs 350. They have further agreed to implement a 10% increase in royalty for the first two years, followed by a 7.5% increase over the next three years.

Both parties agreed during a meeting of the cement manufacturers with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting focused on issues facing the cement industry, their potential solutions, and the promotion of the cement sector in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has emphasised that the development of the industrial sector is essential for eliminating unemployment in the province.

He said that the provincial government is extending all possible facilities and support to investors in this regard. The provincial government has established its own mining company with the purpose to ensure the efficient management and exploration of mineral resources,” he said.

He added that efforts are also underway to introduce modern machinery, technologies, and methodologies in the mining sector to minimize wastage of precious mineral resources.

This is an effective management of minerals, through which the provincial government is increasing its revenue—an essential step toward making the province financially strong and self-sustaining, he remarked.

The chief minister assured the delegation of full government support for promoting cement industry in the province. He also invited the delegation to invest in the value addition of minerals such as gypsum, placer gold, and other mineral products within the province.

He highlighted the significant potential for gypsum and other important minerals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which needs to be explored.

The government, he said is actively taking steps to encourage value addition of mineral products within the province and will provide all possible incentives and support to investors in this sector. He invited the delegation to invest in the development of the provincial power transmission line.

He stated that electricity generated from local power plants will be provided to industries at subsidized rates through the provincial transmission line—an initiative critical for industrial growth and unemployment reduction in the province.

The delegates on the occasion, welcomed the Chief Minister’s invitation to invest in mining and transmission line projects and expressed keen interest in further investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

