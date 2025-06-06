AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-06

Sentence suspension in £190m case: IHC grants 7-day to NAB for appointing special prosecutor in IK, Bushra’s pleas

Terence J Sigamony Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted seven days to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for appointing special prosecutor in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s appeals seeking suspension of their sentence in £190 million case.

A two-member bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, on Thursday, heard the case and adjourned the hearing until June 11, when the NAB told the court that it needed time to prepare arguments for the case.

During the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi argued that the petitions for suspension of the sentence were heard, after much prayers and supplications, adding that today’s date has not been given easily.

NAB Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood appeared before the court and said that his request is that the federal government had to appoint a special prosecutor in this case but he has not been appointed yet.

Rafay prayed the court to grant four week, stating that they had received the notice yesterday. The acting chief justice said for issuing notification for the prosecution team seven days are enough.

Salman Safdar contended that more than 300 cases have been filed against the founder of PTI and the trial court sentenced him. Lawyer Latif Khosa said “the PTI founder is in jail without any evidence; the PTI founder neither will go abroad nor is there any risk of tampering with the record.”

The court directed the NAB prosecution team to notify the special prosecutor within seven days and adjourned the hearing until June 11.

In this matter, founder PTI Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi approached the IHC seeking suspension of their sentences in the £190 million case.

They moved the court through their counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and cited the state and the chairman NAB as respondents.

Counsel Salman stated in petition that the petitioners were convicted by the Accountability Court (I) Islamabad through judgment dated 17.01.2025, wherein, they were held guilty for commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined u/s 9(a)(ii)(iv)(vi) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and Imran was sentenced u/s 10(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years and fine amounting to Rs1,000,000.

Through the instant petition, they sought indulgence of this court for “Suspension” of conviction and sentence awarded to them, till the final disposal of the main appeal already filed in the IHC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB IHC Imran Khan Bushra Bibi IHC judges

Comments

200 characters

Sentence suspension in £190m case: IHC grants 7-day to NAB for appointing special prosecutor in IK, Bushra’s pleas

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories