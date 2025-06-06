Gold soars significantly by Rs4,300/tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices soared significantly on Thursday, as world market touched $3,400 per ounce, traders said.

Up by huge $43, international bullion prices soared to $3,400 per ounce, driving up the local gold prices by Rs4,300 per tola and Rs3,687 per 10 grams.

This surge took the total value of gold prices to Rs358,400 per tola and Rs307,270 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver prices skyrocketed by Rs159 and Rs136, reaching Rs3,745 per tola and Rs3,210 per 10 grams with the international market growing to $36 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

