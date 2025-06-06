SHRC, NARI Foundation hold seminar: Call for multi-sectoral action to combat malnutrition in Sindh

KARACHI: A renewed call for integrated, multi-sectoral action to combat malnutrition in Sindh echoed across the provincial consultative seminar on nutrition, jointly organized by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the NARI Foundation in Karachi. The high-level dialogue brought together policymakers, parliamentarians, technical experts, and civil society actors to chart a more coordinated and rights-based approach to food and nutritional security.

In his opening remarks, Iqbal Detho, Chairperson of SHRC, underscored the Commission’s growing role in promoting the right to food and nutrition as a core human right.

He emphasised the urgent need for inter-sectoral collaboration, policy coherence, and strong local leadership to ensure that nutrition-sensitive initiatives are embedded into district-level planning.

He also announced the SHRC’s pilot implementation of the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023, starting from Sukkur. Rajveer Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Human Rights, fully endorsed the multi-sectoral, nutrition-sensitive strategies presented by stakeholders.

Applauding SHRC’s integrated approach to rights — including the intersection of nutrition, legal entitlements, and business responsibility—he assured that the consultation’s key recommendations will be conveyed to the chief minister for policy action and institutional follow-up.

“Access to nutrition is a constitutional right. Malnutrition in areas like Tharparkar demands urgent, targeted intervention,” he asserted.

The technical sessions featured vibrant dialogue among panelists from the health, education, agriculture, social welfare, women development, and human rights sectors, highlighting systemic challenges and missed opportunities in nutrition programming.

Kashif Siddiqui, public health expert, presented critical gaps such as underfunding, lack of clear rules under the Food Fortification Act 2021, and weak implementation of legal frameworks.

Panelists praised existing initiatives like the Mumtaz Programme under Social Protection and the government’s birth registration drives, while urging for enhanced budgetary allocations, inter-departmental coordination, gender-responsive nutrition strategies and transparency and accountability mechanisms.

Dr Fozia Khan from the Education Department reaffirmed that nutrition has been included in the curriculum and emphasized the need for financial backing for effective roll-out.

Legislators including Dr Fouzia Hameed, MPA and member of the Standing Committee on Health, and Dr Sham Sundar, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Transport & Mass Transit, echoed these concerns.

Dr Fouzia called for the establishment of nutrition and daycare centers across all government departments, including the Sindh Assembly, setting a precedent for institutional support.

Dr Sham Sundar emphasized the need for cross-sectoral accountability and committed to following up within parliamentary frameworks.

The consultation revisited key legislation, including the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023 and the Sindh Food Fortification Act 2021, and called for their full-scale implementation to combat the province’s stubborn malnutrition trends.

Anwar Mahar, Executive Director of NARI Foundation, acknowledged the valuable contributions of parliamentarians, departmental heads, and civil society leaders.

He reaffirmed NARI’s commitment to working with SHRC and partners to push forward the nutrition and human rights agenda across Sindh.

