AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-06

Dollar slips after ECB hints at rates pause

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

NEW YORK: The dollar slipped against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank hinted at a pause in its year-long policy easing cycle and US data pointed to softening labor market conditions amid mounting economic headwinds from tariffs.

The ECB cut interest rates for the eighth time in a year on Thursday, acknowledging inflation was under control and turning more pessimistic about economic prospects amid risks of a trade war with the United States.

While not confirming a pause, the central bank said it was now well-positioned to cope with global economic uncertainty, as market bets grew on a summer break in its year-long easing cycle.

“With today’s cut and the current level of interest rates... I think we are getting to the end of a monetary policy cycle that was responding to compounded shocks, including COVID, including the war in Ukraine, the illegitimate war in Ukraine, and the energy crisis,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1473, a fresh six-week high against the dollar, not far from the more than 3-year high of $1.1573 touched in April.

“The euro-dollar has taken off here in response to Lagarde saying the ECB is getting towards the end of its rate cutting cycle,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.

The dollar’s softer tone was an extension of its recent weakness, with the US currency down nearly 10% against the euro for the year.

“This just broadly reflects the softening in the broader dollar sentiment here and may well continue into non-farm payrolls tomorrow,” Osborne said.

“We are also seeing a little bit of volatility around news of President Trump talking to Xi, in a first sign of high-level communication between the White House and Beijing in quite some time,” Osborne said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks with Donald Trump by phone, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported, as bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes.

The dollar also came under pressure after data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week increased for a second straight week, pointing to softening labor market conditions amid mounting economic headwinds from tariffs.

The claims data have no bearing on the Labor Department’s closely watched employment report for May, scheduled to be released on Friday, as it falls outside the survey period.

Sterling was 0.3% higher against the dollar on Thursday. The United Kingdom is the only country to have struck a trade deal with the Trump administration and was spared from higher US steel and aluminium tariffs, though analysts question how beneficial those factors are.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was 0.5% lower on the day at $104,021.

