‘Despite crushing defeat, Modi remains unlearned’

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor from this writer carried out by the newspaper on Wednesday and yesterday. In my view, if India, as the larger country with greater resources and population—five times that of Pakistan—claims the mantle of a rising global power, it must show magnanimity, not arrogance; statesmanship, not saber-rattling.

True greatness lies not in coercing weaker neighbors but in resolving disputes honorably, fostering peace, and lifting entire regions into prosperity. Yet, time and again, India’s belligerence has reduced its stature, tarnished its global image, and isolated it diplomatically.

It is high time both nations learn that war is not a solution — it is a multiplier of problems. War kills not just soldiers but children, women, and elderly civilians. It destroys infrastructure, maims economies, deepens hatred, and creates cycles of vengeance. The real cost of war is not measured in missiles fired or jets downed but in homes reduced to rubble, schools turned into graves, and futures robbed of hope.

The alternative path is clear. Dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy must replace confrontation. Bilateral negotiations, supplemented by third-party mediation where necessary, can address thorny issues like Kashmir, water disputes, and border tensions. These talks should be held in good faith, with a commitment to incremental progress and confidence-building measures.

People-to-people exchanges—academic collaborations, cultural programs, tourism, and sports—must continue uninterrupted, creating human bridges that make war unthinkable. Imagine the dividends of peace: billions of dollars saved annually in defense spending, redirected to uplift millions out of poverty.

India’s defense budget alone, at $86 billion, and Pakistan’s, at $10 billion, could fund universal healthcare, world-class universities, and cutting-edge infrastructure. The region’s collective population—over 1.7 billion people—could become a formidable global bloc, comparable in influence to NATO or the European Union, not through militarism but through trade, innovation, and shared prosperity.

