Countrywide expansion: Halan receives licence from State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI: Halan Microfinance Bank (“the Bank”), a Pakistani microfinance bank owned by MNT-Halan, Egypt and the MENA region’s first fintech unicorn, has received a national license from the State Bank of Pakistan, allowing it to expand outside Sindh to the rest of the country.

The national license permits the Bank to launch and manage financial services, including branchless banking, cards, mobile banking, retailer-based transactions, and wallet services. These services will complement the Bank’s current product suite, which includes microfinance, salary advances, pensions, current accounts, and savings accounts.

Commenting on this development, Mounir Nakhla, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MNT-Halan, said that securing a national license is a major step in our journey to serve more people and businesses across Pakistan. This milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of the State Bank of Pakistan, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025